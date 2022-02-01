Vijayawada West: Vinod Jain the TDP leader accused in the abetment of the suicide of a minor girl has reportedly admitted to sexually harassing her for more than two months. He confessed to the police that he had behaved indecently with the child.

A 14-year-old girl had committed suicide on Saturday after being sexually harassed by TDP leader Vinod Jain at the Lotus Legend apartment in Vijayawada's Kummaripalem center. Police took Vinod Jain into custody and questioned him. The TDP leader confessed that what he had done was wrong, but did not think the girl would commit suicide.

The girl had written a five-page suicide note mentioning his name and explained in detail how the man had been harassing her for two months. She mentioned that he tried to get close to her and used to wait at the elevator and stairs case when she was on her way to and from school and behaved indecently with her.

The letter written by the girl before committing suicide was said to be heartwrenching where the child had given priority to relationships and that a great deal of malice had been inflicted on blood relations. The girl, who could not bear his atrocities anymore had decided to end her life. She had apparently written mostly about her mother, father, and younger brother in her letter. In the five-page long suicide note, she made many references to bonds and human relationships. In the letter, she expressed her unconditional love for her parents. She also repeatedly mentioned her younger brother. The manner in which he described his affection for his younger brother is said to have moved everyone. She thanked her parents for taking good care of her. ‘I love you mommy ... daddy ... you should all be fine ’she wrote in the letter.

When the Vijayawada police questioned the apartment residents, they said that had seen Vinod Jain at the stairs and elevator when the girl arrived. However, they did not expect this kind of behavior from him considering his age and that he would behave in such a manner with a child, they told the police.

As per reports, the CCTV footage seized by police from the apartment revealed shocking visuals of how the man had behaved with the girl. Footage of the girl falling down from the apartment terrace was also recorded. Eyewitnesses who spotted the girl at the end of the apartment wall were seen shouting at her and warning that she would fall, however within minutes she jumped to her death.

Also Read: Vinod Jain Misbehaved, Harassed Vijayawada Girl: Vellampalli Srinivas