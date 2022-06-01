Vijayawada: Football Player Killed In Gang War

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police have launched a hunt to nab the culprits involved in the gang war between two groups, which led to the murder of a football player on Tuesday, in Guru Nanak Colony here.

A football player named Akash hailing from Jakkampudi was brutally stabbed in the neck after an altercation in a bar with a gang member. As per reports, a gangster named Tony committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging himself at Vambay Colony. After his funeral, Prabhakar and the victim Akash who were part of Tony's gang went to a bar in Currency Nagar and as there were consuming alcohol, they got into a fight.

Later Akash went back to his residence. In a short while, Prabhakar and his gang reached the Service apartment where Akash was staying and indiscriminately stabbed him in the neck and he died on the spot of multiple stab wounds. They threatened his friends with dire consequences before fleeing from the place.

Police were called to the crime scene and a case was filed. The accused belonged to Gunadala Gangireddula Dibba near Vijayawada. Patamata police believe that the murder was due to old enmities between the two gang members. Akash was a budding foot player and had also won several tournaments in the city.

