VIJAYAWADA: Task Force Police arrested Dhanasekhar, son of Durga a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Corporator in the 61st Divison in the city for lending money at high-interest rates and harassing a woman for repayment. What was shocking was that the accused was harassing people who worked for the TDP in the name of loans.

Speaking to Sakshi on Thursday, ADCP Kollu Srinivasa Rao said that around four years ago Dhanasekhar lent a sum of 50 thousand Rupees to the victims around four years ago. Even though they paid two lakhs so far as interest, he was harassing the victims to pay more and also threatened them with dire consequences. He went to the victim's photo studio along with a few members, threatened him and snatched Rs 2,000 from his pockets, and manhandled him, Srinivasa Rao said. Dhanasekhar was arrested based on their complaint. The ADCP urged that if there are any more victims of Dhanasekhar, they should come forward and complain to the police without any fear. He also said that if anyone was causing trouble in the name of call money in Vijayawada they should immediately alert the police, he said.

A case has been registered against the arrested TDP leader Dhanasekhar under Sections 386, 509, and 506 of the IPC, and was sent to remand after conducting tests at the Vijayawada Government Hospital on Wednesday.

As per reports Dhanasekhar, gave a loan of Rs. 50 thousand to a person named Phanikumar (a photographer for the TDP) and collected two and a half lakhs in interest amount. He also started harassing Phanikumar's wife. The victim Phanikumar told Sakshi TV, that he worked for TDP for ten years and took photos for TDP programmes without charging any money. However, he was harassed to pay up the interest amount which went up to two and a half lakhs against the borrowed Rs.50 thousand. “We paid a lot of money in installments. My wife was also harassed in many ways. Unable to bear Dhanasekhar's harassment, my wife attempted suicide and is currently undergoing treatment. I know the entire misdeeds done by him and there are many victims who fell prey to Dhanasekhar and they will soon come out, Phanikumar said.

