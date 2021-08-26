Sensational facts have come to light regarding the murder case of the young Vijayawada businessman Rahul Karanam. As per reports, Koganti Satyam was the mastermind behind Rahul's murder, and the victim’s business partner Korada Vijaykumar also played a major role. It is learned that the two together conspired to murder Rahul. They had allegedly dealt strong blows to the head of the victim, leading to his brain nerves shattering. He was then strangled with a nylon rope in the car and another rope was left at the scene of the crime.

They had made attempts to distort and tamper with the evidence. They also purchased new phones and new SIMs were bought under fake identities specially used during the murder time. A total of 12 people are said to be involved in the businessmen’s murder case. They tried to mislead the police by changing vehicles and identities. Hundreds of CCTV cameras, cell phone data, and bank transactions were uncovered in the area where Rahul was killed.

Apparently, Vijay put pressure on Rahul to sell the factory to Koganti Satyam and demanded his share of money which was at a 30 percent stake. As Rahul ignored his requests Koganti Satyam is said to decide to have him killed. Cops said they are yet to ascertain if the accused had directly committed the crime or if it was a hired job.

The young businessman Rahul Karanam (30) was found dead in his Ford Endeavour car in the city on August 18. He had co-founded Zixin Cylinders Private Limited at G. Konduru mandal in Krishna district with a few partners including Vijaykumar.

Also Read: Vijayawada: Businessman's Body Found Inside Black Endeavor

Police registered a case under Section 302 IPC and took a few suspects, including Rahul’s partner, Korada Vijayakumar, a driver, and others, into custody. They booked a case against five persons, including Vijaykumar, Satyam and It is learned that the police filed cases with Vijay Kumar as A1, his wife Padmaja as A2, another woman Gayatri as A3, and Koganti Satyam as the fourth accused in the case in connection with the murder.

Police reportedly took Satyam into custody in Bengaluru and produced him in a local court. He was brought to Vijayawada on Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant on Tuesday. Vijayawada 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has remanded the A2 accused Koganti Satyam for 14 days. Police have been directed to make arrangements to shift the accused to Machilipatnam sub-jail.

Also Read: Details of Vijayawada Businessman Found Dead in Car Out