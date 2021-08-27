Vijayawada Businessman Murder Case: 11 Accused To Be Produced In Court

VIJAYAWADA: Police have made headway into the murder of the young businessman Rahul Karanam (30) where eleven more people accused in the case will be produced before the court today.

Koganti Satyam, who is one of the main accused in the case has already been arrested along with the 11 others including Korada Vijay Kumar, Gayatri, Padmaja, Sithayya, Subba Rao, and six others. They will be brought before the court in the evening after a medical examination and mandatory COVID tests.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner is likely to speak to the media revealing details of the case today evening after 4 PM.

Police have already revealed on the basis of CCTV and bank transactions that Rahul was killed in the wake of financial transactions and that the accused tried to tamper with evidence. As per reports, more than twelve people are said to be involved in the murder case. They tried to mislead the police by changing vehicles and used different phones and SIMs. Based on the CCTV cameras, cell phone data around the areas where Rahul was killed, and the victim's bank transactions, police were able to trace the accused.

On Wednesday Vijayawada 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had sent to remand Koganti Satyam for 14 days. Korada Vijaykumar was also arrested prior to Koganti’s arrest.

