VIJAYAWADA: Gayatri one of the key accused named in the murder case of Vijaywada businessman Rahul Karanam is likely to be produced before the court on Friday and remanded to police custody. Gayatri is one of the 11 people who have already been arrested by the police in the Rahul murder case. An aide of Korada Vijaykumar, she used to help in the Chit Fund business that he was running.

Gayatri had apparently paid Rs 6 crore to Rahul to help her daughter get a medical seat in AIIMS. Despite repeated requests, he had not returned the amount nor help her with the seat.

According to police, Vijayakumar and Koganti Satyam had conspired to murder Rahul and Gayatri was allegedly part of the conspiracy. Call records state that she had called Rahul on the phone on the day of the murder. Meanwhile, police on Thursday took into custody Koganti Satyam, who is the prime accused in the murder case. He was shifted from Vijayawada sub-jail to Machavaram PS.

Also Read: Vijayawada Businessman Rahul Karanam Murder Motive Revealed