Vasireddy Padma Demands Probe Into Minor Molestation Case In YSR Kadapa

YSR Kadapa: The Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission extended condolences to the family of a minor victim ( 9 years) who was raped in YSR Kadapa district. APSWC Chairperson Vasireddy Padma spoke to the District SP KKN Anburajan and demanded a probe into the case. She requested him to take strict action against those responsible for the heinous act. Vasireddy Padma spoke to the girl's parents and assured them of all support. She was accompanied by G Lakshmi, a member of the Women's Commission who also consoled the victim.

Further details are awaited...