Vasireddy Padma Condemns East Godavari Man's Assault On Wives

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma Monday condemned the incident at Chatti in Chintoor Mandal, East Godavari Agency area.

Taking to Twitter. she said that she had spoken to the District Superintendant of Police and requested him to take stringent action against the perpetrator. Marrying two women, torturing them with weapons,and taking a selfie video was highly objectionable, she said in not so few words.

రెండు పెళ్లిళ్లు చేసుకోవటం ఇద్దరు భార్యలను మారణాయుధాలతో చిత్రహింసలు పెట్టి వీడియో తీయించటం... తూర్పు గోదావరి జిల్లా SP తో మాట్లాడి చట్టి ఘటనపై కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించాలని కోరటం జరిగింది. — Vasireddy Padma (@padma_vasireddy) April 19, 2021

As per reports, a man named Kalyanam Venkanna from Chatti had married two women Sumathi and Jayamma. The man was who was doubting their infidelity started harassing and torturing them both. He is said to have tied them with ropes and attacked them with a knife. He tried to chop off the ears and nose of one victim and had recorded the torture and is said to have physically abused the other victim also. Both of them managed to escape and fled from their home to their parents' house. After mustering courage, they decided to file a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the video of his torture was somehow shared on social media which worked against him as proof of his ghastly act.

Vasireddy Padma appealed to women facing such harassment to come forward boldly and lodge a complaint with the police. She assured that the State government would stand by the affected women.

EAST GODAVARI: The atrocity came to light in Chatti, Chintoor Mandal of East Godavari district. As per Chintoor SI Suresh Babu's statement, Kalyanam Venkanna had two wives. The sadistic man who was said to be suspicious of both of them used to harras and torture them. On the third of this month, he took his second wife to the idol of the goddess in the village and forcibly dipped her hand in hot oil to prove her chastity.

On the Fifth of this month, he tortured his first wife at home and tried to cut off her nose and ears. The woman who escaped the attack fled to her hometown fearing for her life.

On the same day, he took his second wife to a forest area near Narsimpuram in Chintoor Mandal and tried to set her on fire by pouring petrol on her.

With severe burn injuries, she escaped to her home town at Bhadrayalam. Fearing that her husband would kill her, she lodged a complaint at the Chintoor police station on the 16th of this month.

The incident also came to light when the accused took a selfie video of himself while harassing his first wife came out in the open. The SI said that a case has been registered as per the complaint given by the second wife and is being investigated.