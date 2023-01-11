Varisu Full Movie Leaked Online, Thalapathy Fans Upset

The most awaited Tamil film, Varisu, finally hit the big screen on Wednesday, January 11. Varisu is Vijay's 66th film, and Thalapathy fans never missed an opportunity to trend #Thalapathy66 on Twitter from the day the movie was announced. The film clashes with Ajith’s Thunivu, as they are both releasing on the same date. Anyway, Varisu is managing to pull the crowd, but it seems Vijay fans are upset about the storyline. A section of the fans says that Varisu is a boring family drama. However, we can predict that Varisu will receive its collection because Vijay has a large fan base in the south states. Rashmika Mandana haters points out that she is the main reason for Varisu's average collection. However, as it is Pongal season Varisu makers are expecting a maximum box office collection. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Unfortunately, Varisu got leaked on the piracy websites like movierulzz and Tamilrockers. The movie got pirated a few hours after its release. Anyway, Varisu makers are working on it and ensuring to remove piracy websites links.