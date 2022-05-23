HYDERABAD: Praveen Kumar, the cashier of the Bank of Baroda, Vanasthalipuram branch here, who allegedly escaped with Rs 22.53 lakh from the bank’s cash counter on May 10 had surrendered before a city court on May 10 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police and the BOB higher authorities who had come for investigation questioned the bank manager and other staff about the missing cash. They are stated to submit a detailed report to the police based on the information given by Praveen who was in police custody for the past three days.

Vansthalipuram police are likely to file a petition before the court to seek his custody for interrogation in the case once again as the Rs 22 lakhs amount is yet to be traced.

Praveen, working as a cashier with the Bank of Baroda’s Sahebnagar branch, left the bank on May 11 with Rs 22.53 lakh cash, after telling his manager that he was going out to buy some medicine for a headache. The bank officials realized that the cash was missing at the bank closing time, while settling the day’s transaction and Praveen was nowhere to be seen. On a complaint from the bank manager, police registered a case under Sections 420 and 408 of the IPC and started an investigation.

Police tracked him to Goa, but before they could apprehend him he surrendered before the court amid high drama. He had also released a video making sensational comments on the bank, in a bid to mislead the media and the police.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Bank Employee Steals Cash Worth Rs. 22 Lakh After Losing Money On Cricket Betting