INDORE: In a major update to the suicide case of TV actress Vaishali Thakkar, the Madhya Pradesh police have issued a lookout circular against the couple accused in her suicide case to prevent them from fleeing the country. Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated this on Wednesday and said that a reward of Rs 5,000 each has also been announced for the accused couple

The accused - Rahul Navlani who was Vaishali’s boyfriend earlier and his wife Disha Navlani, lived in the same neighbourhood of Thakkar in Indore. They both went absconding after she took her life on Sunday, police said.

Thakkar was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole in her house in Saibag Colony of Indore on Sunday. She left a five-page suicide note where she stated that Rahul Navlani for harassing her and not letting her get married.

This was also stated by Thakkar's family members who alleged that Rahul was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married. The police are also trying to contact Thakkar's fiancé, who is currently in the United States, he said.

Vaishali was said to be a close friend of late actor Sushanth Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June, 2020.

