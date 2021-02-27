US Intelligence Report Discloses Shocking Facts About Khashoggi Killing, Brands Saudi Crown Prince The Culprit

A shocking detail regarding the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been revealed. This news can impact the relation between the USA and Saudi Arabia. According to the reports, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the attack, he was the one who approved it.

In a USA state intelligence report that came on Friday, it was said that the Prince approved the attack operation and demanded for the capturing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It was either capture or kill.

We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," read the statement.

All this was planned and executed on the order given by the Prince. Khashoggi, a journalist, was also a reviewer of Prince Salman. In October 2018, Khashoggi was called back to Saudi. He was allured to Saudi consulate, Istanbul where the men then killed him and to get rid of his body, they cut him into pieces.

In 2017, the Crown Prince took control and the kingdom’s security came completely under his order. According to the report by the US intelligence, since Prince Salman had full control over the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations, there is no chance that such an operation was carried out by the Saudi personnel without the knowledge or consent from the Prince.

In order to pay tribute to the journalist, the US Secretary Antony Blinken said that they will be passing a "Khashoggi Act" under which the entry of people who threaten the reporters will be banned. Anyone who threatens or tries to harm and is a potential threat to the journalists/reporters and their family will be restricted from entering the US. As of now, there are 75 Saudi personnel in the ‘ban list.’

Secretary Blinken also confirmed that the state will not tolerate any kind of threat. The threats by Saudi Arabia against US journalists shall not continue. The state issued in a statement.