Upset Over Teenmar Mallanna's Defeat In MLC Polls, Nalgonda Youth Commits Suicide

NALGONDA: In a rather unfortunate incident a 21- year old man committed suicide after he got to know that MLC independent candidate for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC Graduate seat, Teenmar Mallanna lost the elections. The incident took place on Saturday at Lenkalapally, Marrigudem mandal in Nalgonda district.

The man named Srisailam is said to have campaigned for Teenmar Mallanna and was unable to digest the fact that the journalist-turned-politician lost the polls. He consumed poison and when his family members got to know of this extreme step immediately rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late.

The recently concluded Telangana MLC elections counting saw the ruling TRS party winning both the seats of Hyderabad and Khammam. TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy won the MLC election for the N-K-W Graduate seat. Independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna gave a tough fight and was the second runner up in a closely fought fight with the ruling TRS. However, Palla won after a second-preference vote.

Responding to the suicide, Teenmar Mallanna expressed sadness over the death of the young man and requested his supporters not to take such extreme steps. He said that victory in the elections was natural and would stand by the victim's family.

A journalist by profession Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, aka Teenmar Mallanna gained special recognition among the people by pointing out the mistakes of the ruling government in his distinct style using colloquial Telangana language in a TV programme.From the Telangana movement to the present day, he attracted the attention of all, especially the graduates, by responding to public issues and cracking down on anti-people policies. Mallanna received a good response from the people, especially the youth during his 1,650 km padayatra in Warangal district, six months ahead of the MLC polls.