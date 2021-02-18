Upset Over Mother-In-Law's Extramarital Affair, Meerpet Man Commits Suicide

Meerpet: The incident of son-in-law committing suicide after his mother-in-law had an extramarital affair took place within the limits of Meerpet police station.

According to the police, Angotu Babu (25) of Tutipeta tanda, of Thirumalgiri Mandal, of Nallakonda district, got married 8 months ago. He works as a cab driver and lives with his wife Nirmala in Nandanvanam Colony. For some time, he observed his wife’s mother Vijaya (40) had an illicit affair with a man named Srinu who came to his house every day.

When Babu countered his mother-in-law about the illegal relation she had with Srinu, the truth came out. With this, Babu called for the panchayat help who are ten people and his mother-in-law. Vijaya, who could not bear the insult of being revealed of the sin, called Babu and scolded and threatened him. Depressed with this incident, when no one was at home he hanged himself to death. Police said the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by the deceased's father Ramu.