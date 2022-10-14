HYDERABAD: The city woke up to shocking news of the death of a father and son in Hanuman Sai Nagar at Uppal in the early hours of Friday morning. As per reports , Narasimha Sarma (78) and his son Srinivas (35) were attacked with an axe by some unidentified persons today.

According to the police, the maidservant stated that in the early morning of Friday, Narasimha Sarma was attacked by two masked miscreants. It seemed that Srinivas in a bid to protect his father was also attacked and killed in the process. She said that the miscreants had threatened her also and managed to flee from the place

Uppal police were called who came along with the scientific CLUES team and the dog squad reached the spot and took up investigation. The Uppal police have registered a murder case and an investigation is underway. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits and the police are checking the CCTV footage in the colony.

Srinivas a software engineer was living in Malaysia and had come to the city last month. The victim’s daughter while speaking to Sakshi said this was due to old enmities with their close relatives related to a property dispute. She said that two years ago her father was attacked but had escaped the first bid on his life. She said that there was a case pending in court and that her uncle was fighting against them for the property.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been shifted to a Government hospital for conducting post-mortem.Further details are awaited…