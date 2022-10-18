HYDERABAD: A day after the double murder at Uppal, Rachakonda police Rachakonda police made a breakthrough in the case. It is known that Narsimhula Narsimha Sarma (78) and his son Narsimhula Srinivas (35) of Hanumansai Nagar, near Uppal, were brutally murdered in the early hours of Friday. The police, initially thought that property disputes were the reason for the murders, but evidence now points to the angle of occult practice by the deceased in the case. The police had initially recovered a bag and slippers at the scene of the crime. Upon verifying the contents of the bag, turmeric and saffron packets were found in them. After the murder, a large number of women and youth came to Narsimha Sarma's house and the police also got knowledge of the activities of the deceased man. On Friday morning when Narasimha was sitting in the front portico of his house, two persons with masks entered his house and hacked him to death. On hearing the commotion, his son Srinivas rushed to his rescue, but he too was attacked and killed.

Narsimha Sarma's housemaid who is the sole eyewitness to the case and a few of the locals were interrogated by the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that Narsimha Sarma used to conduct occult worship and Vastu pujas and it seems that the accused had developed a grudge against him and killed him in connection with a case.

Based on the cell phone tower location, the assailants had apparently fled to Visakhapatnam. As per reliable sources, Rachankonda police have deployed a special team and arrested one Vinayak Reddy of Mamidipalli and his friend Balakrishna Reddy of Santosh Nagar in connection with the case.

Further details by the Rachakonda police are awaited…

Also Read:Uppal: Father- Techie Son Killed, Police Suspect Property Disputes Could Be The Reason