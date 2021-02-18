Unnao Case: Two Dalit Minor Girls Found Dead, Another Critical

Uttar Pradesh: Two teenaged Dalit girls were found dead in a field in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, in what the police said was a suspected case of poisoning. Another 17-year-old girl was also found from the same spot and was in critical condition.

The incident occurred in Babura village under the Asoha police station in Unnao district. Three minor girls were found in the field in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, they said.

When they did not return by evening, some family members went looking for them, and found them lying in their field in an unconscious state, the police said. He added that the three girls were tied with their own clothes and abandoned in a field.

They rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao District hospital for treatment, they said.

“There was some white substance coming out of their mouth and doctors have said there were symptoms of poisoning,” Unnao Superintendent of Police Sureshrao Kulkarni told The Indian Express. “We are recording statements of all the people concerned and an in-depth probe is being conducted. Necessary action will be taken.”

The police added that the bodies of the girls had been sent for postmortem examinations and an investigation was underway.