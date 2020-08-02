HYDERABAD: Tension escalated at the house of Tollywood Actor Mohan Babu after some unidentified persons forcefully trespassed into the senior actor's house and issued several warnings with the watchman of dreadful consequences against the actor, as Babu was not present in the house at the time of incident. This incident took place at the actor's residence at 5 PM in Shamshabad on Saturday, August 1.

According to police, a group of four strangers came in a Toyota Innova car, and barged into the house "Manchu Township" immediately after the watchman had opened the gate as one of the persons in the house were going out on bike, this house was at Jalpally in Shamshabad which will fall under the limits of Pahadi Shareef Police Station.

Police said that the watchman was not cautious during the time of incident. After entering into the house the assailants threatened the actor by shouting 'We won't spare you', some of the incidents were recorded in CCTV cameras in teh house premises. Babu's family members immediately reached the house with the information given by the watchman over the incident. Babu filed a police complaint at Pahadi Shareef Police Station, over the incident, and police started investigating the case. Police who had checked the local CCTV cameras found that assailant entered the house in in a car numbered 'AP31AN0004'