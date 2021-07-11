Unidentified Miscreants Slit Man’s Throat At Chandanagar

In a tragic incident, a man’s throat was slit by unidentified miscreants at Chandanagar in Serlingampally division in the city limits on Saturday. A senior police official said the attack was probably made in the wake of the previous enmity.

Giving details about the case, Chandanagar Police Inspector K Kastro Reddy said that Vijay Kumar was a resident of Papireddy colony in Chandanagar. He was attacked by three men while he was walking on his way home. They followed him in an auto-rickshaw and killed him when he reached a secluded spot.

He said that the miscreants had attacked and hit Vijay on the head with liquor bottles and later slit his throat. As he started shouting for help, the attackers left the spot and fled. Some people who were passing by immediately rushed him to the hospital, Kastro Reddy added.

According to doctors, Vijay Kumar’s condition is said to be critical. The police registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage for any clues.