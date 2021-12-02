Unable To Sell Paddy and Piling Debts, Mulugu Farmer Ends Life

MULUGU: With no takers for his paddy stock and debts piling a farmer committed suicide by drinking pesticide near a pile of paddy which he grew at Mulug district of Telangana late on Tuesday. He died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at MGM hospital in Warangal.

The deceased was identified as Bethelli Kumar (42) of Shivapur village of Eturnagaram mandal in the district. As per reports he also borrowed money for the purpose of farming and owed Rs 3 lakh to various people.

As per reports Kumar had cultivated paddy in eight acres. While he owned two acres, he took six acres on lease and harvested the paddy in six acres.

Although the paddy procurement centers opened in the village, the authorities did not start purchases. He dried 6 acres of grain in his backyard and was requesting authorities to start making purchases. Another two acres of paddy came to harvest in this order. But with the Centre-Telangana standoff over paddy procurement and his mounting debts, the depressed farmer committed suicide. He is survived by his wife Rani and two daughters.

