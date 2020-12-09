UP: In a wedding function that was held in UP, Bulandshahr, a man was allegedly beaten to death. The wedding was held at Bulandshahr marriage hall on Monday.

During the wedding, a group of men made a request for a Sapna Chaudhary song. The DJ denied the request saying he didn’t have any of her songs. This enraged the men and led to a fierce commotion. The group of men and the DJ’s team ended up fighting each other.

During the fight, the DJ was left with serious injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but died on Tuesday morning.

The police have registered the case against four men and they are now being questioned. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh claimed that the DJ actually suffered a heart attack. During his attempt to intervene and stop the fight, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The matter is being investigated now. Eyewitnesses were called to the police station to give their statements.