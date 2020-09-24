Unable To Make Both Ends Meet, Single Mother Sells Newborn For Rs 60,000

HYDERABAD: A single mother had sold her new born baby girl to another single woman for Rs 60,000 as she could not meet her both ends. According to police, the woman gave birth to the child at the Bhongir government hospital around 13 days ago.

Bhongir police have registered a case and are on the lookout of the woman.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the mother could not take care of the child due to health and other financial issues. When the other woman came to know about the delivery, she approached her and the two women struck the deal in the presence of mediators, as reported by TNIE.

As it was a case of illegal adoption, cases have been registered against the two women.

The District Child Protection Unit got a tip-off about the deal and lodged a complaint, following which a case has been registered, as reported.