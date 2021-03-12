Unable To Bear Defeat, TDP Members Attack Sarpanch Family 

TDP members attacked Gandhavaram Sarpanch’s house in Chodavaram zone of Visakhapatnam district.

Seven members, along with Sarpanch Palla Indraja, were seriously injured. Palla Arjuna, who is contesting as a TDP ZPTC candidate from the Chodavaram constituency attacked the house of Indraja with Iron rods. Arjuna brought another 13 members and attacked the YSRCP sarpanch.

The TDP leaders fled the scene as the wounded screamed for help. A scuffle broke out between the two factions when Sarpanch Indraja's relatives from the village went to report the attackers. Three TDP members were slightly injured in the clash.

Upon receiving the information, Chodavaram CI reached there and set up a heavy police presence. The injured were shifted to Anakapalli Government Hospital for treatment while TDP members were admitted to Visakhapatnam KGH for treatment.

YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP leaders attacked the sarpanch intentionally as they lost in the recent elections. Both parties involved in the incident have lodged a complaint with the police.

