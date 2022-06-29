Two Killed, 3 Injured In Keesara Road Accident

HYDERABAD: In a tragic road accident two people were killed and three others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling hit a culvert on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Keesara Mandal close to the city limits in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

As per Keesara CI Raghuveera Reddy, five people Sattar Manner, Zaid Momain, Wasim Momain, another person and the driver Niyaz were traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The vehicle went it reached Yadgarpalli village near the ORR lost control and hit a culvert. Driver Niyaz died on the spot. The ORR patrolling team and the Keesara police reached the accident site and sent the injured victims to a private hospital in Nagaram. Wasim Momain died while undergoing treatment.

The bodies were sent to Gandhi hospital for postmortem and the police filed a case and are investigating.

Preliminarily reports suggest that the accident occurred due to over speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the culvert and rolled over. The vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact and the police had a tough time removing the passengers from the vehicle.

