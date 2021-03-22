Two Kidnapped Children Rescued From Charminar, Hyderabad

On 14th March 2021 at around 10 in the morning, a complaint was received by the police of two missing children. Smt Panaganti Gangamma from Bhoothpur Mandal, Mahaboob Nagar District made a complaint that she was along with her grandchildren came to the Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar, for begging.

The children Shankariah (7), Shivaprasad (4) and Manemma (9) were along with their grandmother on 14th March in the morning. At around 8.30 am, she went to the nearby Shivam temple to wash her face. Meanwhile, Shivaprasad went to the toilet nearby and Shankariah also went along.

After returning to Bhagyalakshmi temple she found that two of her grandchildren were missing, and she came to know that an unknown lady took them. She went to register a complaint. Accordingly, the Charminar Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

In this regard, special teams, consisting of one Inspector (2) Sub-Inspectors and (11) constables, were formed to rescue the Kidnapped Boys and trace the accused. The special teams tracked the movements of a suspect and checked nearly 200 CCTV Footages.

To identify the accused, they also collected the photographs, CCTV footages which were circulated to all Police stations in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionarates and the same were also shared in the WhatsApp groups of Auto drivers. On credible information through auto drivers of Balapur to L.B. Nagar, the accused was apprehended and kidnapped boys were rescued at L.B. Nagar’ X ‘Road.

The accused was a lady by the name of Vaketi Mallamma. She is a vagabond and is addicted to bad vices, She regularly used her children for the purpose of begging. Her children were rescued from her legal custody by the Adibhatla Police and were admitted to Spandana Home Bandlaguda, and Deccan children Home at Hayathnagar. As her children were taken out of her legal custody, she hatched a plan to abduct minors and use them for begging.

As per the part of her plan, the accused came to Charminar on 14th March, where she found the victim boys near Bhagya Lakshmi temple, the accused approached and lured them with chocolates and ice creams. On believing her words the victim boys followed her, she took them towards karmanghat via Macca Masjid, Moghalpura, Santosh Nagar Phisalbanda, Koti towards Balapura X road by boarding various buses and Autos. Since then the accused took the victims to different places/Traffic signals, where she used them for begging.