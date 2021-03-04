Two Held For Cheating Job Seekers At Chittoor

Chittoor police on Wednesday arrested two people for cheating several unemployed youngsters by promising them posts in the Indian Railways, Fodd Corporation of India and other government agencies.

The duo lured unemployed youth from Chittoor town in the name of jobs in Central government establishments and collected about Rs 20 crore from them. DSP Sudhakar Reddy told the media that the two accused were identified as Deva Priyan(27), an engineering graduate of Paatanur in Kadalur district and V S Harihara Kumar of Chennai city.

These two planned to trap unemployed youngsters by promising them government jobs and decamping with their money. By appointing agents and developing a network, the group spread across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The gang used to collect anywhere between Rs 15-20 lakh from each job aspirant. Many youths who believed them fell prey to their evil design and made payments expecting a job. As there was no sign of any job offer, even after several months after giving money, some of them approached the police narrating their woes leading to police.

‘When the police intensified their watch, the gang shifted base to AP and continued to trap unemployed youngsters in Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts. They managed to dupe several youngsters in Chittoor district and made Rs Rs 1.5 crore in no time,’ added Sudhakar Reddy.

