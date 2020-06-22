VEMULWADA: Two groups of young men got into a fight with each other over rash driving and were seen thrashing each other in broad daylight for 20 minutes at Vemulwada In Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on Sunday evening, June 21.

According to reports, A man was questioned by another for rash driving and was advised to go slow near Mandala Parishad office in Vemulwada. Both of them gets into a heated argument and which eventually led to a fight, and the situation got even worse when two young men's friends entered there after being informed.



The locals were terrified by this gang fight that took place between two groups of people. Police rushed to the spot after being informed by some locals and taken all of them into custody. A case has been registered against ten people.

Venkatesh has recently taken charge as Circle inspector of the Vemulwada city, he warned the rowdy sheeters in the city to stay careful and not indulge in any of the violent activities disturbing the peace in the city. But this gang fight took place within 12 hours after Venkatesh took charge as CI.