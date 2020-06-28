GUNTUR: Two engineering students blackmailing a minor girl have come to light in Guntur City after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with Disha Police on Saturday. The accused, who were friends of the girl, took her videos after sedating her and threatened to upload it on social media.

The students have been identified as Varun and Kaushik who are pursuing an engineering course at a private college in the city.

Reportedly, the youth befriended the minor girl and continued their friendship with her for the last three years.

In the meantime, they took her to a secluded place where they offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives. After she fell unconscious, they took videos of her. They threatened her that they would upload the videos on social media if she does not listen to them.

The trauma for the girl continued for the last three years. Finally, mustering all courage, the parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint against the youths at Disha Police Station in Guntur.

Immediately, the police swung into action and arrested the youth involved in the incident.

Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In a recent development in the case, police found in their investigation that two more accused are involved in the case.