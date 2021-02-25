Two Bonded Child Labourers Rescued In Vanasthalipuram Hyderabad

In a breakthrough, Child Society Members rescued two children aged between 15-17 from a private bottle Warehouse at Saheb Nagar near Vanasthalipuram Police Station Limits.

Upon receiving the information, they raided the warehouse and rescued the children who were involved in employing the children and forcing them to work in harsh conditions.

Operation of child society members lodged a complaint against Warehouse Owners at Vanasthalipuram Police Station.

Also Read: CBIT Issues Suspension To Bollineni Srinivas And Sudha Rani Accused In Bribe Case