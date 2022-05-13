Twist In Nizamabad Gynec Doctor's Suspicious Death

Nizamabad: A trainee doctor working in the Nizamabad Government Hospital was found dead in her room in the early hours of Friday morning. Dr Swetha who was working in the Gynecology department was on duty till 3 AM in the morning and had gone to sleep in her room, but when her colleagues had gone to check on her, she was found to be in a lifeless state.

Though the doctors believe that she might have died due to cardiac arrest, the Nizamabad police have registered a case of suspicious death and informed her parents.

The twist in the case which further heightened the police's doubts was that when they asked for Dr. Swetha’s cell phone, the parents initially refused. When the police pressed them to hand over the mobile, they allegedly erased all the data in here phone and then handed it over, raising further doubts. The body was sent for post-mortem and the results are awaited whether it was death due to natural causes or any other reason.

Dr. Pratima Raj, Superintendent, Nizamabad Government Hospital said that Dr. Shwetha was studying second-year in gynecology and was a brilliant student. She was very active last night and went about her duties till three in the morning, she said. The Superintendent said that Dr. Swetha had also spoken to the staff and made arrangements about the deliveries to be made in the morning. She also mentioned that the deceased doctor was infected with COVID twice in the past and recovered. She was affected by a few incidents in the past, however, further details will be revealed only after the post-mortem is conducted.

Meanwhile, the police have requested Dr. Swetha’s parents who hail from Karimnagar to cooperate with the police during the course of the investigation.

