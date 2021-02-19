Turkey Man Pushes Pregnant Woman Off Cliff After Clicking Selfie With Her

In Turkey, a man pushed off his pregnant wife from the cliff, just after taking a selfie picture from the same cliff during their vacation.

Semra Aysal (32) fell off the 1,000-ft cliff leading to her and her unborn child’s death, this incident happened in 2018. While investigating, the woman’s husband, Hakan Aysal (40) was arrested in November 2020. Prosecutors made it clear that the incident was not an accident, but a ‘deliberate’ murder.

Initially, the man has taken personal accident insurance on her behalf with a guarantee of 400,000 Turkish lira (TRY) (£40,865), and where made himself the only beneficiary for that insurance. Later the man had “planned the murder of his wife by first taking out. He took his pregnant wife to the cliff of the Butterfly Valley in Fethiye, to ensure there was no witness for this brutal act.

When Aysal went to claim the insurance money after his wife’s demise, his application was not instantly accepted as the case was under investigation. The Fethiye High Criminal Court had remanded him in custody for premeditated murder. The internet shows a number of photos of the pregnant woman before her.

Aysal denied all charges of murder and explained his wife’s death in his words in the Daily Mail. "After taking a photo, my wife put the phone in her bag. Later she asked me to give her the phone. When I got up and walked a few steps away to get the phone from her bag, I heard my wife scream behind me. When I turned back, she was not there. I did not push my wife,” The investigation is still happening.