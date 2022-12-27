Tunisha’s Death Case: Sheezan Khan Breaks Down During Interrogation, Tunisha Cremated

Mumbai: The police said TV actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested in abetment of suicide of later co-actor and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, is frequently changing his statements in Tunisha’s suicide investigation and has not given any clear reason for ending the relationship two weeks before her death.

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together on the TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and the female actor was found dead on the show set on December 24. According to the police, Sheezan has denied that he was dating other girls while he was in a relationship with Tunisha.

“When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying,” news agency ANI quoted a police official as saying.

Meanwhile, the family members of Tunisha performed her last rites near Bhayandar in Mumbai on Tuesday. Besides her family and members from the TV industry, sister and mother of Sheezan Khan also attended the funeral at a crematorium ground in Mira Road.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

