Truth About Simbu Car Mowing Down Pavement Dweller

A car registered under Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu’s name allegedly mowed over a 70-year-old person in Chennai seven days ago, but the news however started doing the rounds on Wednesday after the CCTV clip went viral on social media fuelling rumours that it was Simbu who was driving the car.

The accident which reportedly took place on March 18 involved an SUV and apparently, it was not Simbu but his father T Rajendar’s driver who was at the wheel.

The pavement dweller was identified as Munusamy and a CCTV video has surfaced online which shows the man in the middle of the road when the car ran over him. The car driver reportedly fled the spot. Munusamy who was rushed to the hospital succumbed to grievous injuries. Meanwhile, Simbu’s office reacted to the CCTV clip of the accident going viral and alleged that a it was deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing police who had previously registered a case under section 337 (causing hurt to a person by doing any act rashly and negligently) and 279 (rash driving in public altered the case by adding a 304 (A) (death caused due to negligent driving). The driver has been arrested.

Bigg Boss Tamil makers have roped in Simbu as a host for the rest of the episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate. The actor has officially taken the charge of the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Ultimate Host Simbu Remuneration, Earnings Per Week