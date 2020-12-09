CHITTOOR: An explosion, which occurred on the Renigunta-Koduru railway track in Renigunta Mandal of Chittoor district on Tuesday evening, was due to chemical waste dumped on the tracks. Initial reports suggested that the blast was due to a country made bomb, but after verification by the bomb squad it was confirmed that it was due to chemical waste.A shepard-woman named Sasikala (35) of Tarakarama Nagar in Renigunta was seriously injured in the blast.

As per locals version, the woman had gone to graze her cattle on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday. The cows strayed over the tracks on to the other side and to bring them back she went on to the tracks. She saw a box on the tracks, which looked suspicious. The woman with the help of her umbrella prodded the item. As soon as she pushed the box, it suddenly exploded causing severe injuries to her face, arms, and parts of her legs.

Locals immediately called the 108 ambulance and rushed her to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for treatment. Locals say that a major accident was averted as no train had passed on that route. The Police were called and bomb squad experts arrived and collected the material left after the explosion for investigation.

Tirupati Urban SP Ramesh Reddy said that it was confirmed that the blast was caused due to careless dumping of a box containing chemical waste on the tracks. After verifying the contents it was found that the box contained methyl ethyl ketone peroxide, a raw material used to heat iron rods. It is suspected that the material had been brought from a local welding shop called Balaji Welding Shop and dumped on the tracks.

The SP said that a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) has been registered against the welding shop owner.

