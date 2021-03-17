TRS Leader Vijay Beaten To Death In Shaikpet

HYDERABAD: A local TRS leader named Vijay was hacked to death by an unidentified person on Tuesday night on the main road in the city. Video footage of a man brandishing a log after killing the person and standing there after the murder went viral. The incident took place near Golconda Wines store at Shaikpet in the Golconda Police Station Limits.

In the video, the man is seen standing near the body and looking around. After some time, he throws the axe onto the road. He was seen checking his mobile even as people passing by on vehicles looked at him and moved on. A few onlookers who witnessed the murder and recorded the footage on their cameras,called the police. The Golconda police rushed to the spot to investigate into the matter.

As per the police version, the victim Vijay's younger brother named Narender murdered the man purportedly over a property issue. The brothers had met near the Golconda Wines shop near Shaikpet at about 11:15 PM in the night of Tuesday. After a heated argument, the younger brother who was also said to be in an inebriated condition, attacked his elder brother with a wooden stick. The man is said to have dealt heavy blows on the head and the victim died on the spot after severe bleeding.

Golconda police officials shifted Vijay's body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against Narender and are investigating further.