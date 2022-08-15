TRS Leader Tammineni Krishnaiah's Murder, Hands Chopped Off By Assailants

KHAMMAM: Shocking facts have come to light about the brutal murder of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah who was killed in Teldarupalli village of the Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Tuesday. His hands were chopped off and taken away by the assailants.

As per reports, it seemed to be a pre-planned murder as Krishnaiah was killed by persons who were following him when he was returning after a flag hoisting event at Ponnekallu Rythu Vedika on his bike with his car driver K Mutthesham.

The attackers' waylaid and hit his bike with an auto. Before the murder, they had threatened K Mutthesham, who was driving the bike to leave. As per his statement, they attacked Krishnaih with sickles and knives and he died on the spot in the incident. After the murder, the assailants chopped both his hands from the wrists and took them away, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Krishnaiah’s followers held CPM responsible for the murder and went on a rampage in the village. They attacked and vandalized the residence of one Tammineni Koteshwara Rao suspecting his role in the murder.

In the wake of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah's murder and the rampage, Khamma police imposed Section 144 in Teldarupally. The police have issued a warning that no one should congregate in the village. Police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

Krishnaiah is said to be a close aide of former minister TRS Tummala Nageswara Rao and the relative of CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

Tummala Nageswara Rao said that some people who were still stuck in the past were committing such crimes. He said that development will not stop despite such incidents. He expressed anger that they committed such cowardly acts as they were unable to see the personal growth of others. He warned that no one will be spared in this incident and requested Krishnaiah's followers to maintain peace and order and cooperate with the police.

According to reports, Krishnaiah joined TRS after a fallout with the CPM. It was said that attempts on Krishnaiah’s life occurred a few times after he left CPM.

Police have filed a case and have started an investigation. Five suspects were taken into custody from Teldarupalli based on Mutthesham’s statements who is said to have recognised a few of them.

