HYDERABAD: A woman committed suicide after setting herself on fire at Gopanpally under Chandnagar limits on Tuesday. The woman's parents alleged that she was driven into the extreme step due to harassment by her husband and in-laws. According to details, the victim, identified as K Sravanthi, was married to K Santosh Kumar, a software engineer, in 2017 and was residing in Muppa Apartments at Gopanpally. The couple have a two-year-old son. With marital discord creeping into their life, Sravanthi lodged a police complaint against her husband and in-laws an year after their marriage. A case was registered in August 2018.



According to the police, the wife and husband had frequent fights over the last one year. On Monday night, Santhosh and his parents picked up an argument with Sravanthi, after which it is suspected that she had ended her life by setting herself on fire.

On information, the Chandanagar police have reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Based on Complaint from Sravanthi's parents, a case has been registered against Santhosh and his family members.