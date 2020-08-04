KURNOOL: A 45-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by three people in front of her husband near Kurnool district, police said. The incident came to light after the victim launched a police complaint against the accused in the Velugodu police station on Monday, August 3.

According to police, the victim along with her husband were residents of Jamminagar thanda and had been working as guards at a bridge which was under construction on Galeru. Three people from Narapureddy kunta went to the victim's locality on bikes and two of the four attacked the husband at midnight on July 31, and sexually assaulted his wife in front of him. Later they escaped from the spot.

Woman said that the gang allegedly threatened her at knife-point and raped her. The victim went to the Velugodu police station on Monday, and filed a complaint against the three men.

Acting on the complaint, police have taken two of the accused into custody and are searching to nab other accused. Police assured the tribal woman that they will nab the accused and will take a stern action against them. Meanwhile, Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita and Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma have directed the police to take strict action against the accused.