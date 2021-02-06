Transgender Commits Suicide Over Love Failure In Kadapa

Kadapa: Srilekha alias Prasad (18), a transgender and a resident of ASR Nagar, Kadapa, committed suicide by consuming insecticide.

According to locals Transgender, Srilekha had fallen in love with another young man. Srilekha went into depression as her love was not being reciprocated. Unable to bear the thought of not getting the love of her life, Srilekha is said to have consumed insecticide on the night of February 4th, 2021.

As per sources close to her, Srilekha was suffering from extreme mental distress. The locals moved Srilekha to RIMS hospital. However, Srilekha succumbed to death on Friday while undergoing treatment. Kadapa zone police said that the case has been registered and is being investigated thoroughly.