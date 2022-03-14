Toronto: Student From Vizag Collapses During Evening Walk, Dead

TORONTO/VIZAG: A Telugu student collapsed and died suddenly on Sunday evening in Toronto. As per reports in Sakshi, the youth was identified as Nittela Madhukumar (30), the third son of Nittela Nukaraju, hailing from Payakaraopeta in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. He had gone to Canada for higher studies and was enrolled in the MBA programme at York University about a month ago.

Apparently, the man had gone for an evening walk and suddenly collapsed on the road. Onlookers rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have filed a case and are investigating the sudden death of the student. Meanwhile, his friends informed his father about his death.

Meanwhile, in a tragic accident on Saturday, five Indian students were killed and two were injured in a road accident in Canada's Ontario province.

Also Read: Canada: 5 Indian Students Killed in Ontario Road Accident