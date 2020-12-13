Top Bollywood Celebrities In High Profile Client List Recovered By NCB In Drugs Case?

For the past few months, Bollywood has been caught up in one major controversy. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently detained one of the major drug suppliers. They are trying to recover his list of high profile celebrities to whom he supplies drugs. It is being said that many big Bollywood names are in this list and it might be related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The name of the alleged drug supplier is said to be Azam Sheikh Jumman. His drugs come from Himachal Pradesh and are directly supplied to their clients. NCB was able to seize around 5 kilograms of Malana Cream worth ₹ 2.5 crore and opioids (afeem).

Earlier Regel Mahakal and now Jumman. These names are expected to be the biggest links in the case.

Names like Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Rampal were called in for inquiry.