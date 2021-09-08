Tollywood Drugs Case: Rana Daggubati Appears Before Enforcement Directorate:

HYDERABAD: Actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday as part of the ongoing money laundering probe in connection with a drugs case that busted in the city in 2017. It is known that Rana is one among the 10 Tollywood celebrities who were summoned by the ED this year.

The Central agency is has asked Rana to submit his bank account statements between the years 2015 to 2017. The ED is slated to ask him about the transactions related to the F Club and his role in investing in the club. The ED is likely to question him about his links with Kelvin Mascarenhas who is involved in the 2017 case for drug peddling.

The ED summoned Tollywood personalities who were among those questioned by SIT and some others also in 2017. However, Rana was not questioned by SIT at that time. But after the money laundering angle cropped up his name was figured in the list and he was issued summons to appear before the ED.

As per the list so far Director Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh, actor Nandu, Tanish have appeared before the ED.

Calvin was also called to the ED today for the second time with regard to the case. He is alleged to be the kingpin of the drug racket and was grilled for over five hours on Tuesday.

The ED officials are also stated to have focused their questioning on parties organised in the F Club and grilled him as he used to attend them regularly. Kelvin recently turned approver in the case.

