Tollywood Drugs Case: Enforcement Case Information Report Filed By ED

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Tollywood drugs and money laundering case. An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered based on the latest excise enforcement. Cases have already been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Earlier, the SIT probe revealed that there was an import of drugs where huge sums of money were paid abroad.

In this context, the entire account of money deposited in foreign bank accounts is currently being tracked with the help of Interpol. FEMA is also planning to register cases if foreign illegal transactions are detected. The ED, which found that drugs had been purchased through hawala transactions has further expedited the investigation of the 2017 case.

The key accused in the drug case, Kelvin Mascarenhas, and two others, carried out illegal transactions regularly through their international links,The SIT had booked 12 cases based on Kelvin’s call and Whatsapp data and arrested 30 people. It had questioned more than 15 Tollywood actors in connection with purchasing drugs from Kelvin in 2017. However, the actors were not named in the chargesheet filed.

The court on Wednesday issued notices to 12 people, including 10 Tollywood celebrities, to appear for questioning in the wake of this. Among them are director Puri Jagannadh, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Charmi, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Tarun, Nandu and Ravi Teja’s driver Srinivas, F-Club general manager.

