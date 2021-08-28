Tollywood Drugs Case: ED Probes Hawala Angle, Trace Money Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have stepped up their aggression in a drugs case that has created a stir in Tollywood. Authorities have already collected statements from drug peddlers Kelvin, Kaminga and Victor.

Similarly, notices have been issued to 12 movie stars. They will be prosecuted for transferring funds abroad. However, notices are likely to be issued to more people after an inquiry into this.

Earlier, the SIT probe revealed that several well known people had imported drugs by paying huge sums of money abroad. Now, with the help of Interpol, the entire deposit of money in foreign bank accounts will be traced. It was recently discovered that more drugs had been bought through hawala. This led to further speeding up of the investigation in the case.