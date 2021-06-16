Tollywood Actress Caught In Possession of Charas at Mumbai Hotel

MUMBAI: An upcoming Tollywood actress was caught In possession of Charas in a Mumbai hotel on Sunday. As per reports, the actress named Naira Shah and her male friend Ashiq Sajid Husain were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on June 13, for consuming charas (cannabis) from a star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Actress Naira Shah is also known for her roles in a Tamil film- ‘Mirugaa’ directed by Parthiban and two Telugu movies, ‘E Ee’ and ‘Burra Katha’ where she was appreciated for

Based on a tip-off the NCB searched the hotel room in the early hours as part of its probe into alleged drug use and recovered one gram of Charas, rolled into cigarettes during the search, the release added. She had apparently celebrated her birthday party at the hotel and after the party, she and her friend Ashiq Sajid Husain went to their suite and found them in possession of the drug.

Mumbai police are verifying if she is involved in any drug racket both in Mumbai and in the Tollywood circuit.

