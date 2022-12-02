TIRUPATI: A case of honour killing has come to light where a father allegedly killed his daughter after he got to know that she was in a relationship with a boy from a different caste and tried to pass it off as suicide. The incident took place in Reddivaripalli in Chandragiri Mandal of Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, Mohanakrishna (19) was the daughter of Muniraju. She had lost her mother at a young age and her father had sent her to her maternal uncle – Balakrishna’s house to stay. The girl was pursuing her second-year intermediate through distance mode while staying with her uncle.

She had fallen in love with a youth from Nagayyavaripalle who was from a different caste. Muniraju after getting to know about her relationship was upset with his daughter.

Meanwhile, Mohanakrishna died suddenly and Muniraju tried to pass it off that she had committed suicide as she was unable to bear stomach pain. He also filed a report with the police stating the same.

However, the post-mortem revealed otherwise that she had not died by suicide but was killed. When the police went to speak to Muniraju about the same, he was found missing from his residence pointing to the fact that he might have committed the murder. The police have formed teams to trace the Muniraju and are speaking to her uncle Balakrishna for more details.

