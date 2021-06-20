Tirupati: TCS Employee Attempts Suicide On Railway Tracks, Survives

TIRUPATI: A software employee working with TCS who attempted suicide in the district on Friday, survived despite two trains going over her. As per reports, the incident took place at Narasingapuram railway gate in Chandragiri mandal where the woman survived the attempt.

According to the Railway Police the victim named Srilakshmi was the daughter of Radhamma and Vasu of Upadhyaya Nagar near Akkarampalle, near Tirupati. She had completed her BCom in computers and recently got a software job at TCS and was working from home due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

On Friday evening, Srilakshmi reached Narasingapuram railway tracks on her scooter and threw herself under the train. She was hit on the head and lost consciousness and fell between the railway tracks. Two other trains then passed over her, but thankfully she sustained no injuries.

Locals who saw her lying unconscious immediately rushed her to Tirupati RUIA Hospital. She was stated to be in a critical condition due to the head injury and later shifted to SVIMS hospital. Her parents were informed about the incident. The Railway police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. However, the police are yet to ascertain the motive for her attempting suicide and more details would be known once the victim gains consciousness.

