Tirupati: Sleepy Driver Rams RTC Bus Into Electric Pole, Two Killed

In a tragic incident, an RTC bus driver lost control of the wheel and hit two electric poles in Tirupati on Sunday morning. The bus veered off-road on Kaarnala Street and crashed into the passing motor vehicles and then hit the current poles. Two people were killed in the mishap.

Three motor vehicles got destroyed in the accident. It is learned that the incident happened when the bus was going from Tirupati to Tirumala. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and are investigating.

Locals suspect that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver and some passengers allege that the driver was unable to control his sleep and hit the electric poles.

