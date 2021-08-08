Tirupati: RPF Head Constable Shoots Self With Revolver

A 30-year-old Railway Police Force (RPF) head constable allegedly shot himself using his service pistol on the early hours of Sunday at the Renigunta Railway Station near Tirupati.

The head constable identified as Haripuram Ananda Rao, a native of Chintala Polluru of Srikakulam district. He was posted at RPF station of the Renigunta railway station.

According to the police, RPF personnel heard a gunshot from the RPF barracks at around 4:30 am on Sunday. They immediately rushed to the barracks and they found Anand Rao in an unconscious state on a chair in a pool of blood. The local police who received the information reached the spot and Renigunta Urban CI Anju Yadav said that Anand was found dead with gunshot injuries on his head. The dead body of Anand was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. According to the police, it appears to be a case of suicide and the case has been registered. The police said that they will also enquire his family and would investigate from all angles to know why did he end his life.