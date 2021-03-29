Tirupati Police Nab Minor Boy Who Tried To Steal From Temple Hundi

The Tirupati Police has solved the mystery behind the burglary at Sri Govindaraja Swamy. A minor was involved in the case.

According to the police, on 26th March, an unidentified boy entered the temple and managed to stay back in the temple hiding behind the hundi. He tried to open the hundi but failed in his attempt to steal money. He stayed in the temple for the entire night and the next morning, he left the temple.

The entire scene was captured by the CCTV cameras. Following a complaint from the TTD vigilance department, Tirupati East Police filed a case and started investigating. Speaking to the media, Tirupati Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu said that special teams have been formed to nab the boy in the video.

Based on the CCTV clues, police searched various places of the city including the Railway station, bus stand and other places. Finally, he was caught near the temple Pushkarini on Sunday.

They questioned the boy, who admitted that he had tried to steal money from the temple hundi. The accused has been identified as a minor and said to be a resident of the Gudihathnoor Mandal in Adilabad district.

A case has been registered against him and the minor has been shifted to a juvenile home.

On interrogation, the boy revealed that he left his home after a tiff with his father and reached Tirupati and ate prasadams at the temple for six days. He didn't have any money and so he tried to steal from the hundi. Police said that the accused didn't have any past criminal history. The boy said that he tried to steal from the hundi as he was starving.